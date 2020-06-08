Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +0.79% at 10:58 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +0.79% higher at ₹172.85, giving it a market capitalization of ₹90,428.03 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.37% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 0.9%. Among related stocks, NTPC rose 0.1%, PTC rose 2.72%, and TORNTPOWER fell 1.41%.

At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 2.01% to ₹174.95, after opening at ₹174.95. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at ₹171.50 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹172.80 to ₹174.95 on BSE.

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of ₹216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of ₹153.30 to ₹174.95 while in the last week, between ₹158.30 to ₹174.95. 1.07 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of ₹8991.98 crore and profits of ₹2673.49 crore.

