Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were up +4.59% at 15:00 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Power Grid Corporation of India shares traded +4.59% higher at ₹166.20, giving it a market capitalization of ₹86,975.18 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.40% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE POWER was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, NTPC fell 1.38%, PTC rose 1.87%, and TORNTPOWER rose 2.29%.

At day's high, Power Grid Corporation of India shares rose as much as 5.92% to ₹168.30, after opening at ₹159.50. Power Grid Corporation of India shares had closed at ₹158.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹158.70 to ₹168.30 on BSE.

On BSE, Power Grid Corporation of India shares had a 52-week high of ₹216.2 on Aug 01, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹129.75 on Mar 18, 2020. In the past one month, Power Grid Corporation of India shares have traded in a range of ₹153.30 to ₹174.00 while in the last week, between ₹155.80 to ₹168.30. 10.18 Lakh shares of Power Grid Corporation of India were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Power Grid Corporation of India had posted standalone revenues of ₹8991.98 crore and profits of ₹2673.49 crore.

