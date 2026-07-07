Power Grid Corporation secures 80 billion yen loan from JBIC for Khavda-Nagpur HVDC project

Power Grid Corporation of India, the state-run electric power transmission company, said it has secured a loan of 80 billion yen (JPY) from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
The company said it signed the loan agreement on June 17, PTI reported.
The facility is intended to support financing of the Khavda-Nagpur HVDC transmission project and highlights strategic collaboration between Powergrid and JBIC to develop critical infrastructure for renewable energy integration, Power Grid Corporation of India said in a statement, according to the PTI report.
Tokyo-headquartered JBIC, Japan’s policy-based financial institution, is wholly owned by the Japanese Government.
Power Grid Corporation share price has fallen 3% in three months, and has gained 8% in six months. The PSU stock has fallen 16% in two years, while it has jumped 49% in three years.
Power Grid Corporation stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 120% over the past five years.
At 10:20 AM, Power Grid Corporation share price was trading 0.11% higher at ₹285.70 apiece on the BSE.
(With inputs from PTI)
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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