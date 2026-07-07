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Power Grid Corporation secures 80 billion yen loan from JBIC for Khavda-Nagpur HVDC project

Power Grid Corporation share price has fallen 3% in three months, and has gained 8% in six months. The PSU stock has fallen 16% in two years, while it has jumped 49% in three years.

Ankit Gohel
Published7 Jul 2026, 10:21 AM IST
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Power Grid Corporation stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 120% over the past five years.
Power Grid Corporation stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 120% over the past five years.
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Power Grid Corporation of India, the state-run electric power transmission company, said it has secured a loan of 80 billion yen (JPY) from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

The company said it signed the loan agreement on June 17, PTI reported.

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The facility is intended to support financing of the Khavda-Nagpur HVDC transmission project and highlights strategic collaboration between Powergrid and JBIC to develop critical infrastructure for renewable energy integration, Power Grid Corporation of India said in a statement, according to the PTI report.

Also Read | RITES share price jumps over 8% after bagging overseas locomotive supply order

Tokyo-headquartered JBIC, Japan’s policy-based financial institution, is wholly owned by the Japanese Government.

Power Grid Corporation Share Price Performance

Power Grid Corporation share price has fallen 3% in three months, and has gained 8% in six months. The PSU stock has fallen 16% in two years, while it has jumped 49% in three years.

Power Grid Corporation stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 120% over the past five years.

At 10:20 AM, Power Grid Corporation share price was trading 0.11% higher at 285.70 apiece on the BSE.

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

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