Power Grid Corporation share price edges higher after acquiring PFC subsidiary. Details here

Power Grid Corporation's shares increased over 2% on June 5 after acquiring MEL Power Transmission Limited, a subsidiary of PFC. The shares opened at 290.05 and reached an intraday high of 295.25, while PFC's shares also saw a nearly 2% rise during the session.

Nishant Kumar
Updated5 Jun 2025, 02:54 PM IST
Power Grid Corporation's share price rose over 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, June 5, after it acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited.
Power Grid Corporation's share price rose over 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, June 5, after it acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited.(Photo: Pexels )

Power Grid Corporation's share price rose over 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, June 5, after it acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited—a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited, itself a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for 8,53,11,419. Power Grid share price opened at 290.05 against its previous close of 288.60 and climbed 2.30 per cent to an intraday high of 295.25. Meanwhile, PFC share price also climbed nearly 2 per cent during the session.

In an exchange filing on June 5, PFC said: "MEL Power Transmission Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited) has been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the successful bidder on 4th June, 2025."

Power Grid, in its exchange filing on June 4, said that it had acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited on June 4, 2025, after emerging as the successful bidder through a tariff-based competitive process.

MEL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop the transmission system for evacuating power from the Mahan Energen Limited power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis. The acquisition was made from PFC Consulting Limited, the bid process coordinator.

Power Grid share price trend

Power Grid Corporation's share price has declined about 1 per cent over the last year. Year-to-date, it has fallen 5 per cent.

The PSU stock recently hit a 52-week low of 247.50 on February 28 this year after hitting a 52-week high of 366.20 on September 25 last year.

PFC share price trend

PFC share price has declined almost 9 per cent in the last one year. Year-to-date also, the stock has declined 9 per cent.

PFC share price hit a 52-week low of 357.25 on February 17 this year after hitting a 52-week high of 580.35 on July 12 last year.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

