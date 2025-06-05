Power Grid Corporation share price edges higher after acquiring PFC subsidiary. Details here

Power Grid Corporation's share price rose over 2 per cent in intraday trade on the BSE on Thursday, June 5, after it acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited—a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited, itself a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for ₹8,53,11,419. Power Grid share price opened at ₹290.05 against its previous close of ₹288.60 and climbed 2.30 per cent to an intraday high of ₹295.25. Meanwhile, PFC share price also climbed nearly 2 per cent during the session.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing on June 5, PFC said: "MEL Power Transmission Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited) has been transferred to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the successful bidder on 4th June, 2025."

Power Grid, in its exchange filing on June 4, said that it had acquired MEL Power Transmission Limited on June 4, 2025, after emerging as the successful bidder through a tariff-based competitive process.

MEL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to develop the transmission system for evacuating power from the Mahan Energen Limited power plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The project will be executed on a build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) basis. The acquisition was made from PFC Consulting Limited, the bid process coordinator.

Advertisement

Power Grid share price trend Power Grid Corporation's share price has declined about 1 per cent over the last year. Year-to-date, it has fallen 5 per cent.

The PSU stock recently hit a 52-week low of ₹247.50 on February 28 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹366.20 on September 25 last year.

PFC share price trend PFC share price has declined almost 9 per cent in the last one year. Year-to-date also, the stock has declined 9 per cent.

PFC share price hit a 52-week low of ₹357.25 on February 17 this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹580.35 on July 12 last year.

Advertisement

Read all market-related news here