Power Grid Corporation shares jump 4% on approval of ₹656 crore investments for transmission projects
Power Grid Corporation shares surged 4% to ₹287.45 after approving ₹656 crore investments for electricity transmission projects. Board approved ULDC Phase-III project at ₹514.66 crore and transformer augmentation at ₹141.09 crore.
Power Grid Corporation, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) and the largest electric power transmission company saw its shares zoom 4% to ₹287.45 apiece in today's intraday session after the company board on Monday approved investments worth ₹656 crore for the implementation of electricity transmission projects in the country.
