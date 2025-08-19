Subscribe

Power Grid, Natco among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Power Grid, Natco Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Shyam Metalics and Energy are among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025.

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated19 Aug 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Advertisement
Dividend Stocks 2025: key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025
Dividend Stocks 2025: key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Power Grid, Natco Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Shyam Metalics and Energy are among the five key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025.

Advertisement

These corporations, along with many others, have set August 19 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stocks in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday—19 August 2025

Dividend payout and other details

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd—The company recommended a final dividend of 1.25/- per equity share of 10/- (about 12.5% of paid-up equity share capital) for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of 4.50/- per share (45% on paid-up equity share capital) paid on December 4, 2024, and the second interim dividend of 3.25/- per share (32.5%) paid on February 28, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Advertisement

NATCO Pharma —For fiscal year 2025-26, an interim dividend of 2/- (two rupees only) (100%) has been declared per equity share. The record date for taking on shareholders is Tuesday, August 19, 2025, which is eligible for payment of interim dividends. The payment of the interim dividend will begin on August 26th, 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd—For FY2024-25, the company's shareholders should receive a final dividend of approximately 10/- per equity share (200%) of the face value of ~5/- per share.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd — The lender had declared a dividend of 2.15 for its equity shareholders.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd—Shyam Metalics had declared a final dividend of 2.25 per share.

Advertisement

Other companies that declared dividends

  • Refex Industries had declared an interim dividend of 0.50.
  • R K Swamy had declared a final dividend of 1.50.
  • Silver Touch Technologies had declared a final dividend of Rs. 0.50

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
DividendEx DividendDividend StocksPower GridNatco PharmaStocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPower Grid, Natco among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025
Read Next Story