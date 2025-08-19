Power Grid, Natco among 5 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Power Grid, Natco Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, and Shyam Metalics and Energy are among the five key stocks to trade ex-dividend today, 19 August 2025.

Advertisement

These corporations, along with many others, have set August 19 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividends.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stocks in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd—The company recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25/- per equity share of ₹10/- (about 12.5% of paid-up equity share capital) for FY 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

This final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of ₹4.50/- per share (45% on paid-up equity share capital) paid on December 4, 2024, and the second interim dividend of ₹3.25/- per share (32.5%) paid on February 28, 2025, for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Advertisement

NATCO Pharma —For fiscal year 2025-26, an interim dividend of ₹2/- (two rupees only) (100%) has been declared per equity share. The record date for taking on shareholders is Tuesday, August 19, 2025, which is eligible for payment of interim dividends. The payment of the interim dividend will begin on August 26th, 2025.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd—For FY2024-25, the company's shareholders should receive a final dividend of approximately 10/- per equity share (200%) of the face value of ~5/- per share.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd — The lender had declared a dividend of ₹2.15 for its equity shareholders.

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd—Shyam Metalics had declared a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share.

Advertisement