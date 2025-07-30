Power Grid Q1 Results: Net profit fell 2.5% to ₹3630.58 crore, revenue up 2%

Power Grid Corporation of India Q1 Results: Power Grid Corporation of India (PowerGrid) announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, July 30. The PSU consolidated net profit fell 2.5 percent to ₹3630.58 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹3724 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit declined over 12 percent from ₹4143 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the company rose 2 percent to ₹11,196 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹11,006 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

Total expenses for the first quarter of FY26 rose 7 percent year-on-year to ₹7,114.23 crore, compared to ₹6,643.07 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit margin came in at 32 percent for the quarter ended June 2025, a slight decline from 34 percent reported in both March 2025 and June 2024. Meanwhile, operating margin remained stable at 85 percent as of June 2025, unchanged from the previous quarter but below the 89 percent level recorded a year earlier.

The company’s Total debt-to-assets ratio stood at 0.48 at the end of June 2025, matching the level in June 2024 and marginally lower than the 0.49 reported in March 2025.

Segment-wise performance The company’s transmission segment recorded revenue of ₹10,694.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter, marginally lower than ₹10,727.97 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from the consultancy division more than doubled, rising 120 percent year-on-year to ₹405.92 crore from ₹184.21 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The telecom segment also delivered strong growth, with revenue climbing nearly 18 percent to ₹289.49 crore, up from ₹245.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Stock Price Trend The PSU stock ended 1% lower at ₹290 following the announcement of its Q1 results. In the last 1 year, it fell 14 percent while shed 6 percent in 2025 YTD.