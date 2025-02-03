Power Grid Q3 Results: Power Grid Corporation of India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, February 3, 2025, and reported a drop of 4.1 per cent to ₹3,861.6 crore, compared to ₹4,028.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU)'s revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year dropped three per cent to ₹11,233 crore, compared to ₹11,579.8 crore in the year-ago period. The largest electric power transmission company declared an interim dividend of ₹3.25 per equity share.

Power Grid shares today ended 2.09 per cent lower at ₹283.90 apiece on BSE.