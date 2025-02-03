Mint Market

Power Grid Q3 Results: Net profit drops 4% to ₹3,861.6 crore on weak demand, EBITDA down 7%; dividend declared

Dhanya Nagasundaram, Nikita Prasad
Published3 Feb 2025, 09:12 PM IST
Power Grid Q3 Results: The PSU’s net profit dropped four per cent to ₹3,861.6 crore dragged by weak demand in the third quarter of FY25.

Power Grid Q3 Results: Power Grid Corporation of India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, February 3, 2025, and reported a drop of 4.1 per cent to 3,861.6 crore, compared to 4,028.3 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU)'s revenue from operations in the third quarter of the current fiscal year dropped three per cent to 11,233 crore, compared to 11,579.8 crore in the year-ago period. The largest electric power transmission company declared an interim dividend of 3.25 per equity share.

Power Grid shares today ended 2.09 per cent lower at 283.90 apiece on BSE.

 

First Published:3 Feb 2025, 09:12 PM IST
