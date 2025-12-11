Power of compounding: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.20 crore in six years

Multibagger stock: Investing in the Indian stock market becomes especially difficult during periods of heightened geopolitical tension. In such times, selecting stocks carefully—with strong research and thorough analysis—is crucial.

Here, we look at the share price journey of Jindal Photo Limited, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

Jindal Photo Limited share price, which was once priced at ₹12.60 in December 2019, is now trading at ₹1,515 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹1.20 crore.

Jindal Photo share price history Jindal Photo share price was marginally up on Thursday, December 11, trading at ₹1,515.10.

Looking at the share price history of Jindal Photo, the stock has remained in green and given significant returns despite market volatility.

Jindal Photo share price has jumped nearly 10% in a month and 77% in last six months. In last one year, the stock has given impressive returns of 61.49% and 69.30% in term of year-to-date (YTD).

Meanwhile, the BC Jindal Group share has proven to be a multibagger stock by giving whopping 4,853.75% returns in five years.

Jindal Photo Q2 results 2025 Jindal Photo’s net profit fell sharply by 61.95% to ₹47.44 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with ₹124.69 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sales surged 1,250.62% to ₹10.94 crore in September 2025, up from ₹0.81 crore in the corresponding period of September 2024.

The company posted a sharp surge in consolidated revenue for Q2 FY2025-26, rising 1927.8% sequentially and 1251.9% year-on-year. Quarterly expenses inched up 2.1% QoQ and 12.2% YoY. Despite the revenue jump, net profit declined 9.4% compared to the previous quarter. The company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 46.23.