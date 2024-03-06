Power Sector: Is it heading towards another collapse? Bernstein answers
The brokerage is overweight on NTPC, PowerGrid, and ReNew while retaining an underweight rating on IEX and Adani Green.
The Indian power sector has been experiencing significant growth, but with the awareness that this growth is cyclical and could eventually come to an end, said brokerage Bernstein in a recent report. Despite potential challenges, it maintains a positive outlook, considering it to be in its early stages and continues to like NTPC, PowerGrid and ReNew to invest in the cycle.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started