Power shake-up ahead: Three utility stocks in focus as Electricity Amendment Bill nears Parliament
Proposed reforms to open up power distribution and enforce cost-reflective tariffs could reshape India’s electricity sector—and put select transmission and distribution players in the spotlight.
The government is preparing to table the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2025, in the upcoming Budget Session, setting the stage for a significant overhaul of India’s power distribution sector, according to a news report. Ahead of its introduction, the Ministry of Power is expected to begin consultations with key stakeholders to build consensus around the proposed changes.