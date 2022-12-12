Power stock is 217% above 52-week-low, record date fixed for 1:1 bonus shares

The Board of Directors of the company also said today in a stock exchange filing that “we are pleased to announce that KPI Green Energy Limited (the Company) is developing Solar Power Projects aggregating 24.90 MWp capacity from various captive customers under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' segment through M/s. KPIG Energia Private Limited and M/s. Sundrops Energia Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. It would be pertinent to mention that the Company, through the respective wholly owned subsidiaries, has commissioned 38.76 MWp Solar Power Projects under both CPP and IPP segment and upon commissioning of the new orders aggregating to 24.90 MWp total cumulative capacity of the solar power projects under both CPP and IPP segment shall stand at 63.66 MWp, through the wholly owned subsidiary companies."