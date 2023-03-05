Power stock is up 133% from 52-week-low, record date fixed for 1:2 stock split

According to the company, its EBITDA margins for the quarter were 18.4%, generating ₹19.9 Cr in EBITDA (excluding EI). The company's diluted EPS for the third quarter of FY23 was 10.45 and for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, it was 25.32. The revenue from sale of power has shown decline as compared to Q2FY23 due to force majeure event of lightning and blade damage at one location in Kuchhdi site in Porbandar, Gujarat, said K.P. Energy in a stock exchange filing. The company said its net income stood at ₹107.6 Cr in Q3FY23, up by 51% YoY from ₹71.3 Cr in Q3FY22. K.P. Energy said it has taken the necessary steps for claiming insurance under the Machine Brake Down (MBD) Policy and Machine Loss of Profit (MLOP) Policy.