Power stocks had been on an AI tear. Then came DeepSeek.
SummaryThe efficiency gains of DeepSeek’s AI models startled the power industry, which is set to invest billions in electricity projects.
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has laid bare one of the power sector’s greatest fears: The AI boom might not need nearly as much electricity as anticipated.
