Power stocks to buy: India’s power sector is entering a major capacity expansion cycle as rising electricity consumption and higher peak demand create opportunities across generation and transmission. Against this backdrop, Axis Securities has identified NTPC and JSW Energy as its top conviction ideas in the power and utilities space following the September quarter results, assigning both stocks a Buy rating.
The brokerage has set a target price of ₹370 for NTPC, indicating a 15% upside and ₹590 for JSW Energy, also implying a 15% upside potential. Both targets are based on its respective Q2 FY27 result update reports. Its recommendations reflect the companies’ capacity pipelines, execution progress and potential to benefit from sustained electricity demand.
India’s cumulative electricity demand stood at 501 billion units (BU) in Q2 FY27, up 12% year-on-year and 3% sequentially. Peak demand reached 270 GW in July 2026, compared with 230 GW in Q2 FY26, supported by industrial activity and rising household electrification. Indian Energy Exchange’s day-ahead market prices averaged ₹3.98 per kWh, up 3% year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.
The Central Electricity Authority expects peak demand to reach 366 GW by FY32. India’s installed power capacity was around 564 GW in September 2026, against government targets of 610 GW by FY27 and 900 GW by FY32. The government plans to add 80 GW of thermal capacity by 2032, while renewable capacity, excluding large hydro, rose to 252 GW in September 2026.
However, execution remains a key monitorable. Grid constraints, land acquisition hurdles and transmission delays could hold back renewable energy additions. Axis Securities also flagged the need to monitor project execution, renewable capacity tendering and transmission grid expansion.
Axis Securities’ positive view on NTPC rests on capacity additions, its sizeable construction pipeline and improving thermal plant performance. The NTPC group added 602 MW in Q2 FY27, taking installed capacity to 91,506 MW as of September 30, 2026. The entire quarterly addition came from renewable projects.
The brokerage also noted plans to tender around 4.8 GW of thermal capacity in Q1-Q2 FY28, involving estimated capex of ₹67,000 crore. However, renewable execution and transmission connectivity remain risks. Around 1.5 GW of NTPC Green Energy’s erected capacity may remain stranded due to connectivity constraints, although management expects these issues to be largely resolved by June-July 2027.
Axis Securities favours JSW Energy for its capacity ramp-up, thermal generation and project pipeline. Installed capacity rose to 15,147 MW as of October 5, 2026, up 1,928 MW year-on-year. Q2 additions totalled 813 MW, comprising 513 MW of organic renewable capacity and the 300 MW Maruti thermal acquisition.
The company has 32.5 GW of locked-in capacity, comprising 15.1 GW operational and 17.3 GW under construction, supporting its 30 GW target by 2030. . Utkal EBITDA rose 3.4 times to ₹368 crore, while the Maruti plant contributed ₹45 crore of EBITDA in 55 days.
The brokerage also highlighted balance-sheet metrics.
“Cost of debt eased to 8.28% from 8.36% in Q1FY27 and 8.79% a year ago; management expects it to stay at or below 8.50% despite rate hikes in the near term, but can see some impact in the long term, assuming a hike in interest rates, given ~25% fixed-rate debt and MCLR-linked floating borrowings,” said the brokerage.
Net debt increased 7% sequentially to ₹65,576 crore, while operational net debt to trailing 12-month EBITDA remained broadly stable at 4.94 times.
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