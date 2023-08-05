Markets
Power Stocks: Value Buys or Value Traps?
Equitymaster 6 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Summary
- Power stocks have found favour after a long wait. Find out what lies ahead for them and how to invest in the best power companies.
Indian power stocks have been in the limelight with power majors like NTPC, Adani Power and Tata Power rising by 14%, 13% and 6.5% in the past one month (July 2023).
