Power transmission projects worth nearly ₹5 trillion are currently under bidding or execution across India, according to a senior official from the ministry of power.
Three power transmission companies with strong project pipelines
SummaryWith power transmission in buzz, here are companies with strong execution pipelines to watch.
Power transmission projects worth nearly ₹5 trillion are currently under bidding or execution across India, according to a senior official from the ministry of power.
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