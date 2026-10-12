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Power utility stock jumps 5% as ₹472 crore order win boosts company's order book close to ₹4000 crore

The power utility stock today opened with an upside gap at 747 apiece on the BSE and soon touched an intraday high of 789 per share, clocking an intraday rise of around 5%

Asit Manohar
Published12 Oct 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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The power utility company announced it has secured a significant <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>471.92 crore turnkey contract (inclusive of taxes) from MGVCL to strengthen the electricity distribution infrastructure across Gujarat.
The power utility company announced it has secured a significant ₹471.92 crore turnkey contract (inclusive of taxes) from MGVCL to strengthen the electricity distribution infrastructure across Gujarat.(Photo: AI-generated for educational purppose only)
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Stock market today: Despite selling pressure across key Indian stock market indices — Nifty 50 down 150 points, BSE Sensex down over 550 points and the Bank Nifty index down by around 400 points at 1:15 PM, some utility stocks are performing well, defying the odds. Shares of Rajesh Power Services Ltd are one of them. This power utility stock is one of the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street. Shares of Rajesh Power Services Ltd today opened with an upside gap at 747 apiece on the BSE and soon touched an intraday high of 789 per share, clocking an intraday rise of around 5%. Rajesh Power shares witnessed high buzz among Dalal Street bulls after the massive 471.92 crore order win, fueling the company's order book close to 4,000 crore.

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What triggered buying in Rajesh Power shares?

In an exchange filing on Monday, Rajesh Power Services Ltd informed the Indian exchanges about the latest order wing, saying, “Rajesh Power Services Limited, one of the leading specialized EPC Contractors in Power Transmission & Distribution on Monday announced that the company has secured significant 471.92 crore turnkey contracts (inclusive of taxes) from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL) for strengthening electricity distribution infrastructure across Gujarat.”

The mega order marks a significant milestone for Rajesh Power Services Limited, adding over 10% to its order book in a single stroke and taking the total order book closer to 4,000 crore, while securing 18 months of execution visibility.

The contracts involve the conversion of existing High Tension 11kV Overhead lines into Medium Voltage Covered Conductor (MVCC), as well as an Underground Cable network at various locations across Gujarat under MGVCL’s SI Scheme Robust-III.

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Commenting on the development, Kurang Panchal, Chairman & Managing Director at Rajesh Power Services Limited, said: “This significant order from MGVCL marks an important milestone for Rajesh Power Services Limited. With our aggregate order book at approximately 4,000 crore, we continue to strengthen our project pipeline and business visibility. We remain focused on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, quality and safety while pursuing opportunities aligned with India’s expanding power infrastructure requirements.”

Rajesh Power share price target

Expecting the bull run to continue further, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Rajesh Power shares are looking positive on the technical chart. It is facing a hurdle at 800. On breaking above 800 on a closing basis, we can expect the Rajesh Power share price to touch 850 per share in the near-term.”

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The SEBI-registered market expert advised existing Rajesh Power shareholders to hold the scrip for an upside target of 850, maintaining a strict stop-loss at 705. However, he advised fresh investors to wait for the decisive break above 800.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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