Powergrid to raise ₹4,000 crore from SBI; board approves fundraise — key details here

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India announced on Thursday that its board has approved a proposal to raise up to ₹4,000 crore from public-sector lender State Bank of India (SBI).

“The Board of Directors…considered and approved the raising of funds through Unsecured Rupee Term Loan/ Line of Credit (Bank Facility) of up to Rs. 4,000 Crore from State Bank of India,” the company said in an exchange filing. The board meeting was held in the morning hours of 30 April.

Under the Ministry of Power, Power Grid Corporation of India (Powergrid) is India’s largest electric power transmission utility, responsible for the bulk transmission of electricity across the country through an extensive network of transmission lines and substations.

Earlier in April, the company announced the issuance of unsecured, non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable, and taxable bonds under its POWERGRID Bonds-LXXXI (81st) Issue for the financial year 2025-26.

End of tenure of independent directors Just a few days back, Power Grid Corporation of India also announced the end of tenure for Independent Directors: Shiv Tapasya Paswan and Rohit Vaswani, effective 15 April 2026. Future appointments to fill these director positions will be made by the Government of India.

The company formally notified stock exchanges (National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange) on 16 April 2026, following the conclusion of their terms as per Ministry of Power orders.

Power Grid Corporation of India's share price trend Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India ended 0.69% lower at ₹318.15 on Thursday, in line with broader market weakness, ahead of the company’s fundraise announcement.

That said, the Maharatna PSU stock has gained slightly over the past five seasons and is up 8.67% over the past month, according to data available on the NSE. The year 2026 has been good for the stock, as it is up around 19.27% year to date, reflecting sustained investor interest despite recent volatility in the broader market.

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Power Grid Corporation of India announced its third-quarter earnings in January, reporting a net profit of ₹4,160.17 crore in Q3 of FY26, which was 6.8% higher than ₹3,894.09 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the Maharatna PSU's revenue from operations in Q3FY25-26 increased by 8.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹11,005.28 crore from ₹ 10,120.72 crore.

Meanwhile, HAL has emerged as a multibagger stock, delivering stellar returns to investors in the long-run. The state-owned company's stock has rallied nearly 157.07% in the last five years. The company was officially listed on the stock exchanges on 5 October 2007.