Powering the future: Four ancillary stocks driving India’s energy infrastructure boom

In a market where power demand is no longer cyclical but structural, the real wealth creators are quietly shifting from generators to enablers.

The spotlight is moving beyond power producers to the backbone of the ecosystem—the ancillary businesses that build, connect, transmit, and optimize every unit of electricity flowing through the system.

As India accelerates its push into renewables, grid modernization, and electric mobility, these companies sit at the intersection of policy tailwinds and execution capability.

From cables and transformers to EPC players and equipment manufacturers, power ancillaries are no longer “supporting actors”; they are emerging as high-growth, margin-expanding, and capital-efficient opportunities.

In this editorial, we identify the top power ancillary stocks that are not just riding the cycle, but helping shape India’s energy ecosystem.

Our screen focuses on companies with consistent positive sales and operating profit growth over the past three years, debt-to-equity below 1, return on equity above 15%, and market capitalization exceeding ₹100 billion.

Polycab India First on the list is Polycab India, which has established itself as India’s largest player in the wires and cables segment, making it a direct proxy for power infrastructure expansion, real estate growth, and rising electrification demand.

Polycab operates across a diversified portfolio spanning wires & cables (W&C), FMEG products, and EPC solutions, allowing it to participate across the electrical value chain—from generation connectivity to end consumption.

It continues to gain market share, supported by execution under its “Project Spring” strategy, which focuses on expanding distribution reach, strengthening channel relationships, and improving operational efficiency.

The company has also shown pricing discipline by delaying the full pass-through of raw material cost changes to protect demand and reinforce dealer relationships—an approach that may weigh on margins in the short term but strengthens long-term positioning.

Its FMEG segment is emerging as a growth engine, delivering 17% YoY growth, aided by traction in solar products and improving profitability as scale builds.

The balance sheet remains strong, with a net cash position that provides flexibility for capacity expansion and strategic investments.

Structurally, Polycab stands to benefit directly from India’s power ecosystem transformation, as incremental investment in electrification, renewables, and infrastructure drives demand for its core products.

Also Read | Polycab is getting wired for softer demand in the near-term

In Q3FY26, revenue grew 46% year-on-year (YoY), Ebitda rose 34%, and net profit increased 36%, reflecting strong demand and operating momentum.

The wires & cables segment remains the key driver, with domestic business growing 59% YoY, supported by government capex, private investment, and real estate activity.

While margins may remain volatile due to commodity prices, the company’s market leadership and execution capabilities position it well for sustained growth.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions

Next is CG Power & Industrial Solutions. The company operates across Power Systems and Industrial Systems, covering transformers, switchgear, motors, and railway electrification, giving it a critical role across the value chain.

It has delivered a sharp turnaround in recent years, driven by tighter operating discipline, cost optimisation, and a focus on higher-margin segments.

Order inflows remain strong, with the unexecuted order backlog rising 66% YoY to ₹148,590 million, providing multi-quarter revenue visibility.

The power systems segment is a key growth driver, delivering 44% YoY revenue growth alongside margin expansion, supported by strong demand and improved execution. Pricing discipline has also improved, with price variation clauses helping protect margins from commodity volatility.

The company is increasingly targeting exports, highlighted by a ₹9,000 million transformer order for a US data centre, opening a new growth avenue.

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Capacity expansion in transformers is underway to capture rising demand across domestic and global markets.

In Q3FY26, revenue grew 22% YoY, Ebitda 33%, and net profit 28%, reflecting strong operating momentum.

Despite potential near-term pressure in industrial segments, the company’s order book strength, margin trajectory, and positioning support its long-term outlook.

Voltamp Transformers Next is Voltamp Transformers, with over six decades of experience and more than 70,000 installations, the company is a direct proxy for India’s power infrastructure buildout. Its portfolio includes oil-filled transformers, dry-type transformers, compact substations, and lifecycle services.

In dry-type transformers, Voltamp holds a 35% market share with over 22,000 installations, supported by licensed technology from Germany’s HTT—creating a durable competitive moat.

Its customer base is deep and long-standing, with 95% of listed corporates and MNCs in India among its clients. EPC majors such as L&T, Siemens, ABB, GE, and Tata Projects have sourced from the company for decades.

The company is investing ₹2,000 million in a greenfield EHV transformer facility near Vadodara, which will add 6,000 MVA of annual capacity.

Also Read | Voltamp stock rally now hinges on growth beyond peak margins

In Q3FY26, Voltamp reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹6,300 million, up 30% YoY, while net profit rose 35%. Order visibility remains strong, with ₹19,810 million in fresh orders in FY26, in addition to an opening backlog of ₹9,380 million.

With a debt-free balance sheet, expanding capacity, and strong customer relationships across power, industrials, data centres, and renewables, Voltamp is well positioned as a high-quality compounder.

Apar Industries Apar Industries is a leading player in conductors, cables, and specialty oils, making it a proxy for transmission expansion, renewable integration, and industrial electrification.

Apar operates across three segments—conductors, specialty oils, and cables—allowing participation across the power value chain. Its conductor order book stands at ₹73,960 million, providing strong revenue visibility.

The conductor segment remains the primary growth driver, delivering 25.1% YoY growth in Q3FY26, supported by improved product mix and execution of higher-value orders.

Domestic demand is strengthening, with revenue growing 30% YoY, helping offset temporary export weakness amid global tariff challenges.

The specialty oils segment continues to benefit from demand for transformer oils and industrial lubricants, driven by power and industrial activity.

In Q3FY26, revenue grew 16.2% YoY, Ebitda 20.4%, and net profit 19.4%.

The company is focused on premiumization and exports to drive margins, supported by a clean balance sheet and ongoing capacity expansion.

Its positioning across power, industrials, data centres, and renewables, along with strong customer relationships, underpins its long-term growth outlook.

Conclusion The power sector is no longer just about generation, the real transformation is unfolding across the ecosystem that supports it.

As India scales up renewable energy, electrification, and grid modernisation, demand for transmission, distribution, and electrical infrastructure is set to rise steadily.

Power ancillary companies sit at the centre of this shift. Whether in cables, transformers, conductors, or smart solutions, these businesses are direct beneficiaries of incremental investment across the sector.

What makes the space compelling is its breadth. From steady compounders in wires and cables, to high-growth opportunities in conductors and smart systems, to operating leverage plays in transformers and EPC—there are multiple ways to participate.

The trajectory, however, will not be linear. Commodity price swings, execution risks, and global uncertainties can create periodic volatility.

Over time, companies with strong balance sheets, improving return ratios, disciplined execution, and clear growth visibility are better placed to navigate these cycles.

In a sector where every megawatt added has a multiplier effect, power ancillaries are no longer peripheral—they are emerging as one of the market’s most durable wealth-creation themes.

Happy investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.