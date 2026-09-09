PPF vs Dividend: This power stock delivers better returns than popular savings scheme | Do you own?

One of the safest instruments for risk averse investors, Public Provident Fund (PPF), offers an annual return of 7.1%. But there are certain dividend paying stocks that may offer investors more than this rate through dividends. One such stock is PTC India, its dividend yield beats the PPF interest rate.

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Dividend yield is the percentage of annual dividend paid by a company relative to its current share price.

Which stock has a higher dividend yield than PPF? Power trading firm, PTC India, has a dividend yield of 14.85%. It has announced a total of ₹26 dividend in one year. PTC India’s dividend yield is higher than PPF interest rate of 7.1%.

PTC India Upcoming Dividend Record Date The company has fixed October 7 as the record date for its upcoming dividend of 55% of its face value. PTC India’s board of directors had approved a final dividend of ₹5.5 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The board had recommended its latest dividend on May 19, 2026.

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PTC India Share Price Trend PTC India share price closed 0.52% lower at ₹153.4 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹4,540.77 crore on BSE on Wednesday, September 9. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹154.70 per share and an intraday low of ₹152.75 per share.

The power trading stock has a return on equity (ROE) of 8.77%. The scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹229.40 per share on May 7, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹149.90 per share on January 21, 2026. Its share price value has surged 2.21% in one week. It has declined around 23.8% in one month and around 5% in 2026 so far.

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The electricity market player reported a sequential decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹70.67 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹75.74 crore in the March quarter of FY26. Its net consolidated revenue stood at ₹4,670.49 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹3,778.44 crore in Q4FY26. PTC India earnings per share (EPS) declined to ₹2.39 in Q1FY27 from ₹2.56 reported in Q4FY26.