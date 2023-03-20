Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  PPFAS MF sells over 71 cr worth shares in UTI AMC via bulk deal, Future Consumer sees buy/sell from these investors
PPFAS Mutual Fund on Monday bought stake in UTI Asset Management Company in a block deal . The transaction aggregated more than 714 crore. 

As per the block deal, on NSE, PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 11,22,643 equity shares at a price of 636 per share in UTI AMC, aggregating to 714,000,948.

On Monday, UTI AMC share price closed at 636.05 apiece down by 1.81% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly 8,095.14 crore.

On the other hand, in Future Consumer two entities, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt Ltd and TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold stake in the company in a block deal.

As per the block deal, on BSE, sold 50,33,989 equity shares at a price of 0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to 27,68,693.95.

However, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt bought 175,00,000 equity shares at a price of 0.56 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to 9,800,000

While, TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold 115,49,923 equity shares at a price of 0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to 6,352,457.65. They bought 316,41,953 equity shares at a price of 0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to 17,403,074.15.

On Monday, Future Consumer share price closed at 0.59 apiece down by 4.84% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly 117.83 crore.

