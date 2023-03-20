PPFAS Mutual Fund on Monday bought stake in UTI Asset Management Company in a block deal . The transaction aggregated more than ₹714 crore.

As per the block deal, on NSE, PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 11,22,643 equity shares at a price of ₹636 per share in UTI AMC, aggregating to ₹714,000,948.

On Monday, UTI AMC share price closed at ₹636.05 apiece down by 1.81% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly ₹8,095.14 crore.

On the other hand, in Future Consumer two entities, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt Ltd and TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold stake in the company in a block deal.

As per the block deal, on BSE, sold 50,33,989 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹27,68,693.95.

However, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt bought 175,00,000 equity shares at a price of ₹0.56 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹9,800,000

While, TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold 115,49,923 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹6,352,457.65. They bought 316,41,953 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹17,403,074.15.

On Monday, Future Consumer share price closed at ₹0.59 apiece down by 4.84% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly ₹117.83 crore.