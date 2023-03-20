PPFAS MF sells over ₹71 cr worth shares in UTI AMC via bulk deal, Future Consumer sees buy/sell from these investors1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:08 PM IST
As per the block deal, on NSE, PPFAS Mutual Fund bought 11,22,643 equity shares at a price of ₹636 per share in UTI AMC
PPFAS Mutual Fund on Monday bought stake in UTI Asset Management Company in a block deal . The transaction aggregated more than ₹714 crore.
