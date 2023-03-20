On Monday, UTI AMC share price closed at ₹636.05 apiece down by 1.81% on BSE. The company's market cap is nearly ₹8,095.14 crore.
On the other hand, in Future Consumer two entities, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt Ltd and TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold stake in the company in a block deal.
As per the block deal, on BSE, sold 50,33,989 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹27,68,693.95.
However, Sahasrtraa Advisors Pvt bought 175,00,000 equity shares at a price of ₹0.56 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹9,800,000
While, TopGain Finance Pvt Ltd sold 115,49,923 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹6,352,457.65. They bought 316,41,953 equity shares at a price of ₹0.55 per share in Future Consumer, aggregating to ₹17,403,074.15.