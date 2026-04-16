PPFAS Portfolio Churn: Rajeev Thakkar-led fund house laps up large-cap banks, sells these two RIL group stocks in March

PPFAS Mutual Fund, known for delivering consistent long-term returns and a unique strategy, was seen lapping up large private lenders amid the stock market crash, while Reliance group stocks were among the top stocks that it sold in March.
Rajeev Thakkar-led fund house is well known for its flagship PPFAS Flexi-cap scheme, which is also the biggest equity mutual fund in terms of assets under management (AUM). During the stock market crash in March, PPFAS's cash holdings declined to 22% from 23% on a month-on-month basis but remained the highest across the industry.
Data from Nuvama Institutional Equities shows that HDFC Bank remained its biggest stock bet in March as it bought the dip in lender's shares. The fund houses bought HDFC Bank shares worth ₹1,866 crore amid a massive 17.18% decline last month.
HDFC Bank stock had declined due to concerns around the company's corporate governance practices following the resignation of chairman Atanu Chakraborty on "ethical" concerns. However, reassurances from the management and RBI have helped shore confidence in the stock, which remains 9% higher in April so far.
India's second-largest private lender, ICICI Bank, was also on PPFAS' buy list. The fund house bought 46,66,000 shares of the bank worth ₹563 crore. Meanwhile, it added 243,53,000 shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank amounting to ₹861 crore last month.
Coal India and Infosys also emerged as its top bets as the fund house added stakes worth ₹605 crore and ₹788 crore, respectively.
On the flip side, Reliance group stocks — Reliance Industries and Jio Financial Services — were among the top five stocks offloaded by PPFAS. The fund house sold RIL shares worth ₹595 crore and Jio Financial shares amounting to ₹135 crore.
Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, saw the second-highest sales in value terms at ₹189 crore. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finance and Balkrishna Industries saw stake sales worth ₹169 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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