Prabhudas Lilladhar recommends ‘buy’ for Finolex Industries, here's why1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
The brokerage said that Finolex Industries will continue to hold the leadership position in agriculture pipe market and as March quarter (Q4) and June quarter (Q1) being seasonally strong quarters for agri-pipe volumes.
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has given a ‘buy’ rating to Finolex Industries. The brokerage said that it remains ‘positive' on Finolex Industires volume growth and healthy margin with PVC-EDC spread for near term, it said.
