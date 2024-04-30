Domestic brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher has advised long-term SIPs (systematic investment plans) with Aditya Birla Group stocks. In its latest newsletter, the brokerage has endorsed the consistent wealth-building potential of these stocks.

Here's why it is bullish on these stocks:

UltraTech Cement: As per the brokerage, the expansion in infrastructure projects is fueling demand for cement, boosting UltraTech's revenue. The country’s largest cement manufacturer reported strong earnings for the January-March quarter as its consolidated net profit rose 36 percent to ₹2,258 crore from ₹1,666 crore year-on-year (YoY), beating estimates, led by a decline in fuel costs and double-digit volume growth. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY24 increased 9.4 percent YoY to ₹20,419 crore. In the last 1 year, the stock rose over 32 percent whereas it has lost 5 percent in 2024 YTD. It has gained 2.5 percent in April so far after 3 straight months of losses.

Grasim Industries: Prabhudas Lilladher noted that the company’s focus on sustainable textiles and chemicals has propelled Grasim's market leadership in the industry. The stock has jumped 39 percent in the last one year and over 12 percent in 2024 YTD. The stock has given positive returns in all 4 months this year. It rose 4.6 percent in April, extending gains for the 6th straight month. The stock hit its record high ₹2,416.05 in intra-day deals today, rallying over 45 percent from its 52-week low of ₹1,661.23, hit on May 26, 2023. The company has not yet posted its March quarter results for FY24.

Hindalco Industries: For Hindalco, the brokerage believes that the rising global demand for aluminum will continue to drive Hindalco's profitability and market share. The stock has rallied 49 percent in the last one year and 5 percent in 2024 YTD. It has surged over 15 percent in April so far after an 11 percent jump in March. However, it lost 13 percent and 5.7 percent in February and January 2024.

Vodafone Idea: Fund infusion through expansion of 4G services and roll out of 5G network infrastructure is expected to boost Voda Idea's subscriber base, said the brokerage. The stock has soared over 94 percent in the last one year but lost over 16 percent in 2024 YTD. It has been flat in April, up 0.7 percent after 3 consecutive months of losses. The scrip fell 2.9 percent in March, 4.88 percent in February and 10.3 percent in January this year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹18.42 on January 1, 2024. It has rallied 106 percent from its 52-week low of ₹6.54, hit on May 5, 2023. The company has not yet posted its March quarter results for FY24.

Aditya Birla Capital: As per the brokerage, diversification into digital financial services has enhanced Aditya Birla Capital's growth potential in recent times. The stock has gained over 44 percent in the last one year and over 40 percent in 2024 YTD. It has risen almost 33 percent in April after a 4.5 percent decline in March. Meanwhile, it rose 7.3 percent in February and almost 3 percent in January this year. The stock hit its record high of ₹243.60 in intra-day deals today. It has now advanced over 57 percent from its 52-week low of ₹155, hit on December 12, 2023. The company has not yet posted its March quarter results for FY24.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Prabhudas Lilladher pointed out that the expansion of their retail footprint and presence of a strong brand portfolio will be driving Aditya Birla Fashion Retail's revenue growth. The stock has gained 21 percent in the last one year and over 18 percent in 2024 YTD. It has jumped over 28 percent in April after an 8.7 percent decline in March and a 7.7 percent fall in February. Meanwhile, it rose 9 percent in January this year. The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹277.05 last week on April 26. It has now rallied over 50 percent from its 52-week low of ₹184.40, hit on May 23, 2023. The company has not yet posted its March quarter results for FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

