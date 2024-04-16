Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage on TCI Express, Mahindra Logistics and Delhivery with positive view
The brokerage firm has assigned ‘buy’ rating TCI Express with a target price of ₹1430 and ‘Accumulate’ rating on Mahindra Logistics and Delhivery with a target price of ₹500 and ₹510.
Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has initiated the coverage on logistics sector with a positive view, adding that the industry is poised for a huge growth led by rising GDP & online retail penetration, increasing complexity in supply chains and distribution model, improvement in road infrastructure, and greater adoption of technology.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started