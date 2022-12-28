Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Prabhudas Lilladher's technical picks: Infosys, Bank of Baroda among 3 stocks to buy

Based on the technical factors, domestic brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, has suggested three stocks that investors can look to buy. The three stock picks are Bank of Baroda, Infosys and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco).

Prabhudas Lilladher's top technical picks -

BUY BANK OF BARODA:

“The stock is in a strong upward trend and after the short correction recently has taken support near the significant 50EMA level of 165 and indicated a trend reversal with a decent pullback improving the overall bias on the daily chart. The RSI has shown a trend reversal with potential visible on the upside to indicate strength and can carry on the momentum still further. We suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 200 keeping the stop loss of 172."

Medium Term Tech Pick -  

BUY INFOSYS

“The stock after the short correction has consolidated and taken support near the 1500 levels which is almost the 50% retracement of the recent rally and indicating some improvement in the bias with the RSI also flattening out near the oversold after the correction has indicated signs of reversal with upside potential visible. With a decisive move past the significant 50EMA and 200DMA levels of 1550 would further strengthen the trend to anticipate for further upward targets. With the chart looking good, we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of 1,660 keeping a stop loss of 1,440."

BUY HUDCO

MINT PREMIUM See All

“The stock after forming the double top formation has slipped with a short correction witnessed and has taken support near 45 zone to indicate a pullback. The bias has improved with sustained upward move and with the RSI also showing a trend reversal has immense upside potential visible. With the risk reward ratio favorable and chart looking good, we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of 63 keeping a stop loss of 45."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout