Prabhudas Lilladher's technical picks: Infosys, Bank of Baroda among 3 stocks to buy2 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 02:15 PM IST
- The three technical picks are Bank of Baroda, Infosys and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco)
Based on the technical factors, domestic brokerage and research firm Prabhudas Lilladher's Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, has suggested three stocks that investors can look to buy. The three stock picks are Bank of Baroda, Infosys and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (Hudco).
