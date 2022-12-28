“The stock after the short correction has consolidated and taken support near the 1500 levels which is almost the 50% retracement of the recent rally and indicating some improvement in the bias with the RSI also flattening out near the oversold after the correction has indicated signs of reversal with upside potential visible. With a decisive move past the significant 50EMA and 200DMA levels of 1550 would further strengthen the trend to anticipate for further upward targets. With the chart looking good, we recommend a positional buy in this stock for an upside target of ₹1,660 keeping a stop loss of ₹1,440."