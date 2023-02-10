Prabhudas Lilladher sees 20% upside in this chemical stock. Should you buy?

Stocks to buy today: Shares of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited have been in base building mode for last seven to eight months. The chemical stock has dipped to the tune of 10 per cent in last six months and it has been trading in the range of ₹290 to ₹310 in last one month. Prabhudas Lilladher believes that the chemical and fertilizer stock is all set to breakout from this base building zone and may go up to ₹360 apiece levels, delivering over 20 per cent return to its positional shareholders in long term. Chambal Fertilisers share price today is ₹295 apiece levels on NSE.

