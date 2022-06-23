Prabhudas Lilladher sees big upside as mid-cap stock rebounds from 52-week low2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 01:22 PM IST
- PI Industries share price may go up to ₹3340 apiece levels in long term, believes Prabhudas Lilladher
Listen to this article
PI Industries shares have bounced back strong after hitting fresh 52-week low of ₹2,333.55 apiece on NSE in May 2022. PI Industries share price today is around ₹2530 per share levels that means the stock has delivered around 9 per cent upside swing after hitting its 52-week low. Prabhudas Lilladher is expecting more rise in the counter as its research report claims that the counter may go up to ₹3340 apiece levels in long term. As the scrip is trading around 2530 levels, brokerage is expecting near 30 per cent upside in the counter in long term time horizon.