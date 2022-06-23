Prabhudas Lilladher sees big upside as mid-cap stock rebounds from 52-week low

Highlighting the fundamentals favouring bulls case in PI Industries shares, Prabhudal Lilladher report says, "We interacted with senior management of PI Industries (PI) to take an update on the business and outlook ahead. Key highlights: (a) The company remains confident on achieving growth guidance of 18-20% YoY for FY23 in both exports and domestic segment (supported by lower base of last year); (b) remunerative commodity prices bode well for domestic market; (c) delayed monsoons have an impact on placements; however, remains hopeful of monsoon revival; (d) to launch 5-6 products in domestic market in FY23; (e) CSM business continues to be the shop stopper with mix changing to 80:20 for Agri and non-agri, going forward; (f) Pharma acquisition still in evaluation stages; likely to be done in next couple of quarters."