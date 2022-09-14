Tata Motors share price target

According to Prabhudas Lilladher research report, "The stock after the short correction has bottomed out near 440 levels and has witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias with currently moving past the confluences of significant moving average like the 200DMA and 50EMA at 452 zone indicating a “Golden Cross" to strengthen the trend. With the RSI also showing a trend reversal to signal a buy has made the chart look attractive with ample upside potential move anticipated in the coming days. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of ₹510 keeping the stop loss at ₹435."