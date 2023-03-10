Prabhudas Lilladher sees growth in AMC stocks; check its 2 top picks2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 07:37 AM IST
- The brokerage is constructive on Indian AMC space driven by its heathy growth
The financial investment products like mutual funds and insurance are very less penetrated in the Indian society, In fact Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUMs) as a share of GDP have risen from 4.3% in FY02 to 16% in CY20. But that is much lower than world average of 63%. In US, the MF AUM as a share of GDP is at 140%.
