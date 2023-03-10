Prabhudas Lilladher sees growth in AMC stocks; check its 2 top picks

The financial investment products like mutual funds and insurance are very less penetrated in the Indian society, In fact Indian mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUMs) as a share of GDP have risen from 4.3% in FY02 to 16% in CY20. But that is much lower than world average of 63%. In US, the MF AUM as a share of GDP is at 140%.

