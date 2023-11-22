Prabhudas Lilladher sees Nifty at 22,584 in 12 months; lists top stock picks for model portfolio
Indian market has taken all headwinds in its stride and the action has been very stock-specific as Mid/small caps continue to outperform large caps, Prabhudas Lilladher stated. It lists its top large, mid and smallcap picks for model portfolio.
Indian benchmark index Nifty has been flattish in the past 6 weeks and gave just a 1.6 percent return in the past one quarter on the back of multiple headwinds. Moreover, strong DII flows have also been neutralized by FII outflows.
