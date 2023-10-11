Prabhudas Lilladher sets 12-month Nifty 50 target at 22,819; remains positive on Autos, Banks, IT and Capital goods
The Nifty 50 has witnessed huge volatility over the last six weeks, owing to a combination of factors, including the potential impact of El Nino on crops and its effect on inflation, anticipation of an interest rate hike in the United States, low chances of interest rate cut in India and impending political uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha elections in India.
