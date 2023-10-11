The Nifty 50 has witnessed huge volatility over the last six weeks, owing to a combination of factors, including the potential impact of El Nino on crops and its effect on inflation, anticipation of an interest rate hike in the United States, low chances of interest rate cut in India and impending political uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha elections in India.

The recent surge in crude oil prices and the escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from the conflict in Israel have introduced additional headwinds to the market. Amid this intricate backdrop, all eyes are now turned towards the forthcoming festive season, which is expected to play a pivotal role in sustaining market momentum, said domestic brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher in its latest note.

The brokerage has stated that the risk-reward dynamics appear relatively balanced, with the NIFTY Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio currently at a 16.7% discount compared to the long-term historical average.

However, it's essential to note that the looming El Nino impact and the upcoming 2024 elections introduce a level of uncertainty. Yet, the potential for a stable government post-election and the continuation of sound economic policies holds the potential to drive the markets to new heights, added the brokerage firm.

The brokerage valued NIFTY at a 7.5% discount to the 10-year average to arrive at a bull case target price of 24,833. In the base case scenario, it valued NIFTY at a 15% discount (17.3x) to 10-year average PE (20.4x) with September 25 EPS of 1316 and arrived at the 12-month target of 22,819 (20,735 based on 18.2x March 25 EPS of ₹1138 earlier). Under the bear case scenario, the brokerage sets the Nifty 50 target at 20,135.

According to the brokerage, the second quarter (Q2FY24) will show the impact of volatile monsoons, flash floods in July, and delayed recovery in rural and consumer demand in a few segments. The demand scenario is mixed with strong demand from the upper and upper middle class while the lower class seems to be under some pressure.

Volatile weather conditions and food inflation during the quarter have also impacted sentiments. Discretionary spending on travel, tourism, and jewellery has been good, while QSR, apparel, and 2W have been impacted. PV continues to report strong numbers, the brokerage noted.

The brokerage remains overweight on auto, banks, IT services, capital goods, and healthcare. It has an underweight position on metals, cement, consumers, oil and gas, and diversified financials. It picked HDFC Bank, RR Kabel, Canfin Home, Navin Fluorine, and ABB to its conviction picks, while Safari Industries, Titan, Greenpanel, and Gujarat Gas have been removed from the high-conviction list.

Despite holding a positive outlook on Safari and Titan in the long term, it said the stocks offers a limited scope of further re-rating.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

