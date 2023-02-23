Prabhudas Lilladher trims gold allocation in PMS scheme to half
- MADP is Prabhudas' Quant-based Tactical Asset Allocation PMS Strategy that dynamically invests in passive instruments across domestic equities, fixed income, commodities, alternates, and international equities.
Financial services firm, Prabhudas Lilladher has reduced its gold allocation in its multi-asset dynamic portfolio (MADP) to half amidst volatility and looks beyond US equities for global diversification. Prabhudas emphasizes that the year 2023 is likely to be a multi-asset investing and one such asset which holds promising value would be emerging markets (EM) equities.
