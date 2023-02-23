Prabhudas Lilladher trims gold allocation in PMS scheme to half

Market participants are expecting that these conditions will be met in the first half of 2023. He said, "once DXY starts to roll over decisively, it will be a positive for EM currencies, thus improving macro and trade dynamics for emerging economies . DXY Index has already fallen by 9% from a high of 114 in October 2022 to 104 currently. We are slowly adding exposure to EM equities as a part of our international allocation in the portfolio."

