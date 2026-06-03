Beyond ethanol and biogas, Praj needs to prove its growth case

As biogas emerges as India’s next big energy hedge, Praj Industries—a rare listed play on ethanol and compressed biogas (CBG) technologies—is quietly defying the market downturn.
While the stock is still waiting for its breakout moment on the biogas theme, it has already outperformed the broader market, gaining 5% this year against a steep 10.5% drop in the Nifty 50 and a 1.2% return for the Nifty Smallcap 250.
Beyond ethanol, Praj is steadily building its presence across CBG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), bio-isobutanol (Bio-IBA) and other renewable chemicals, and lifecycle services. Market participants see these businesses as potential growth engines that could diversify revenue streams and reduce the company’s dependence on the cyclical ethanol capex market.
The Street, however, is reserving judgment. While the long-term opportunity is hard to ignore, investors are still looking for stronger order visibility before fully buying into the next phase of the story. Bloomberg data showed three brokerages have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, 5 a ‘hold’ and 2 a ‘sell’.