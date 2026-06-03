Beyond ethanol and biogas, Praj needs to prove its growth case

As biogas emerges as India’s next big energy hedge, Praj Industries—a rare listed play on ethanol and compressed biogas (CBG) technologies—is quietly defying the market downturn.
As biogas emerges as India’s next big energy hedge, Praj Industries—a rare listed play on ethanol and compressed biogas (CBG) technologies—is quietly defying the market downturn.
While the stock is still waiting for its breakout moment on the biogas theme, it has already outperformed the broader market, gaining 5% this year against a steep 10.5% drop in the Nifty 50 and a 1.2% return for the Nifty Smallcap 250.
While the stock is still waiting for its breakout moment on the biogas theme, it has already outperformed the broader market, gaining 5% this year against a steep 10.5% drop in the Nifty 50 and a 1.2% return for the Nifty Smallcap 250.
Beyond ethanol, Praj is steadily building its presence across CBG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), bio-isobutanol (Bio-IBA) and other renewable chemicals, and lifecycle services. Market participants see these businesses as potential growth engines that could diversify revenue streams and reduce the company’s dependence on the cyclical ethanol capex market.
The Street, however, is reserving judgment. While the long-term opportunity is hard to ignore, investors are still looking for stronger order visibility before fully buying into the next phase of the story. Bloomberg data showed three brokerages have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, 5 a ‘hold’ and 2 a ‘sell’.
Consolidated revenue declined about 2% year-on-year to ₹844.5 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit plunged more than 70% to ₹11.6 crore. Domestic and export orders accounted for 79% and 21% of total order inflows, respectively, in Q4FY26. The order book stood at ₹4,305 crore, providing revenue visibility of 1.4 times trailing 12-month revenue, though this has done little to ease investor concerns.
Near-term headwinds and the GenX factor
Both Axis Securities and PL Capital have trimmed their earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28, citing a slower-than-expected recovery in ethanol project ordering, delayed project execution, and continued losses in the GenX business.
Amit Anwani, vice president at PL Capital, said the West Asia crisis could work in Praj's favour if the company secures even a few orders related to data centres, as that would strengthen its international presence.
However, he said he remained cautious on the near-term outlook due to weak order inflows, domestic liquidity constraints and limited visibility on new greenfield first-generation ethanol projects now that the domestic capacity required to meet India’s 20% ethanol-blending target (E20) has largely been built out.
Over the longer term, growth could be driven by higher ethanol blending mandates of 25-30% in petrol, potential blending in diesel, opportunities to develop co-products at existing ethanol plants, and stronger order inflows for the GenX business. Praj GenX, a wholly owned subsidiary of Praj Industries, focuses on energy-transition and climate-action opportunities, including green hydrogen, carbon capture and sustainable fuels.
Even so, Anwani said there still isn’t clear visibility on fresh order inflows, with GenX remaining one of the key growth drivers. As things stand, he does not expect a re-rating in Praj Industries stock anytime soon, unless order inflows pick up and the GenX business breaks even over the medium term.
PL Capital has maintained its ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock but hiked its target price from ₹340 to ₹389.
Uttam Kumar Srimal, senior research analyst, Axis Direct, said the outlook appears to be improving as policy momentum around biofuels continues to strengthen. He said the government's efforts toward higher ethanol blending, expansion of E85/E100 infrastructure and an increasing focus on CBG and SAF are creating a supportive backdrop for the sector. E85/E100 infrastructure comprises dedicated pumps for high-concentration ethanol fuel blends up to 100%; E85 is for four-wheelers and E100 for two-wheelers.
Praj is also seeing growing opportunities in brownfield ethanol upgrades, CBG projects, lifecycle services, and emerging areas such as modular manufacturing solutions for data centres and industrial applications.
“While earnings recovery may be gradual over the next few quarters, FY27 is likely to be a transition year with improving order inflows and better utilization of recently created capacities,” Srimal said. He added, however, that investors may remain cautious in the near term, until there is greater visibility on order conversion, execution momentum and margin recovery.
Axis Securities has maintained its ‘hold’ rating on the stock but increased its target price on Praj shares to ₹370 from ₹325 earlier.
Policy push offers growth fuel
Meanwhile, momentum around biofuels is gathering pace, with the Bureau of Indian Standards officially notifying fuel specifications for E22, E25, E27 and E30 petrol blends, along with E85 and E100. The move laid down the exact quality standards for high-concentration ethanol blends (ranging from 22% up to 100% ethanol), clearing the technical runway for automakers and fuel stations to begin their infrastructure rollouts.
The government has also laid out a clear rollout roadmap: 150 E85/E100 retail outlets in major cities within a month, 500 across key metros over the next 6-12 months, and 5,000 nationwide within 24 months. In parallel, automakers are gearing up to launch flex-fuel vehicles starting June.
This push is not limited to India. In the US, the House of Representatives has passed legislation permitting the nationwide sale of 15% ethanol-blended fuel, while countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, Kenya and Argentina are also rolling out supportive biofuel policies, potentially widening Praj's international market. The draft policy on SAF is also ready, with blending mandates expected to kick in from 2027, providing the company with yet another growth lever.
Some market participants said the BIS fuel norms for E22-E30 and the government's E85/E100 roadmap increase the chances of higher ethanol blending mandates over the next year. Any move beyond E20 could require new ethanol capacity and plant expansions, which would benefit Praj.
Stock still expensive, just less so
Srimal said Praj Industries typically commands a premium valuation relative to most capital goods and engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) peers. While the stock isn’t cheap based on traditional valuation metrics, investors have historically been willing to pay a premium due to the company’s leadership in ethanol technologies, and its optionality from new businesses such as CBG, SAF and renewable chemicals, he added.
However, with the recent correction in earnings and stock price over the past few years, valuations (Srimal pegs it at 21 times estimated FY28 earnings) appear more reasonable than at the peak, he said.
“However, a sustained re-rating would likely require evidence of stronger earnings growth, improved execution and successful commercialization of emerging business verticals.”