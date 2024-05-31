Praj Industries share price spikes 7% after Q4 earnings; up over 800% in 4 years
Shares of Praj Industries surged by 7% to ₹538.80 per share after positive Q4 and FY24 financial results. The company is well-positioned to benefit from India's Ethanol Blending Program.
Shares of Praj Industries, a leading global biotechnology and engineering company, surged by 7% during today's intraday sessions, reaching ₹538.80 per share. The positive market reaction followed the release of the company's Q4 and FY24 financial results, announced post market hours on Thursday.
