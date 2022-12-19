Smallcap stock rallies after GST cut in ethanol blending. Should you buy?

Praj Industries witnessed a robust bull run on Monday with the stock gaining by nearly 6% on BSE. The performance in this small-cap stock comes after the government lowered the GST rate on ethanol meant for blending under Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme to 5% from earlier 18%. Ethanol manufacturers and ethanol plant manufacturers such as Praj Industries are likely to benefit from this development. Praj holds dominance in domestic ethanol plants. Brokerage house Prabhudas Lilladher has recommended buying in Praj for a target price of ₹520 per share.

