Praj Industry stock extends gains for 5th straight day, soars 6.5% to hit new record high; what's driving the rally?
Praj Industries stock surges 30% in 10 sessions post Q4FY24 earnings release, reaching record high of ₹658. Positive sentiment is fueled by BJP-led NDA returning to power and commitment to Ethanol Blending Program.
Shares of Praj Industries, a leading global biotechnology and engineering company, extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive trading session on Wednesday as the stock spiked another 6.5% to hit a new record high of ₹658 apiece, surpassing its November 2023 high of 650 apiece.
