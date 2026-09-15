Pranav Constructions shares hit 20% lower circuit after strong debut | Buy, sell or hold?

Pranav Constructions share price was locked in a 20% lower circuit on Tuesday, 15 September after making a strong debut on the stock exchanges. On the BSE, the stock was locked at ₹129.60 apiece, remaining 4.52% higher than its IPO price of ₹124. On the NSE, shares were trading at RS 132, up 6.45% from the IPO price.
Shares of real estate developer Pranav Constructions made a strong debut on the stock exchanges, listing at a premium of around 33% over its IPO issue price of ₹124.
On the BSE, the Pranav Constructions share price opened at ₹162, up 30.64% from the IPO price. On the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹165, registering a 33% premium over the issue price.
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Following the strong listing, the stock came under selling pressure and hit the 20% lower circuit, giving up a significant portion of its early gains. The Pranav Constructions market capitalisation stood at around ₹1,520.97 crore during the debut, before declining to approximately ₹1,459.59 crore by noon.
Pranav Constructions’ ₹351-crore initial public offering (IPO) witnessed strong investor interest, with the issue being subscribed 121 times on the final day of bidding last Wednesday.
The IPO was open for subscription from 7 September to 9 September, with the company setting a price band of ₹118– ₹124 per equity share. Ahead of the public issue, Pranav Constructions raised ₹84.24 crore from anchor investors.
Pranav Constructions Ltd is a Mumbai-based real estate developer specialising in redevelopment projects under the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). The company primarily focuses on redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai’s western suburbs.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd, said Pranav Constructions made a strong debut at ₹165, representing a 33% premium to its IPO issue price. However, the sharp correction from the day’s highs points to profit booking and elevated volatility.
According to Nyati, the company’s strong presence in Mumbai’s western suburbs, healthy growth prospects and reasonable IPO valuation remain key positives. However, following the sharp listing gains, she advised investors against chasing the stock at higher levels. Existing investors can hold the stock with a stop loss of ₹130–132, while fresh investors may wait for the stock to stabilise before considering an entry.
Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said Pranav Constructions’ strong presence in Mumbai’s redevelopment market, sizeable project pipeline, asset-light business model and healthy earnings growth provide favourable long-term growth visibility.
However, Ojha said investors should closely monitor the company’s post-listing valuation, project execution and cash-flow generation before increasing their exposure to the stock.
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