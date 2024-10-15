Pranik Logistics IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

Pranik Logistics IPO allotment is set for today, following a strong response with oversubscription rates of 744 times for non-institutional investors and 97.21 times for retail investors. Refunds for non-allottees start October 16, 2024, with listing anticipated on October 17, 2024.

A Ksheerasagar
Published15 Oct 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Trade Now
Pranik Logistics IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online.
Pranik Logistics IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online. (Pixabay)

The allotment for Pranik Logistics IPO is expected to be finalised today. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Maashitla Securities Private, or on the NSE website. The IPO, which was open for subscription from October 10 to October 14, saw a healthy response from investors, being oversubscribed by 218 times.

Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 744 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 97.21 times. The QIB portion has also been booked at 35.67 times. The IPO price was set between 73 and 77 per share, as per the exchange data. 

Given the high level of retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on October 16, 2024.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor IPO Live Updates: Issue booked 12% on Day 1 so far

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of October 17, 2024.

The company plans to allocate the raised funds towards several key objectives, including investing in technological advancements, fulfilling its capital expenditure requirements, and addressing its working capital needs. Additionally, the funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes and covering issue expenses.

Here is a step-by-step guide to check the share allocation status:

Visit the Maashitla Securities Private Limited website - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Select "Pranik Logistics Limited" from the drop-down list on the "Check Application Status" page.

Enter your PAN number, Demat Account Number, or Application Number.

Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

The allotment status will appear on your screen.

On NSE’s website:

Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Log in with your credentials.

Select Pranik Logistics., enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit.”

Also Read | Garuda Construction and Engineering lists at ₹105, up 9.5% from IPO price

About Pranik Logistics

The company serves as a carrying and forwarding agent, offering comprehensive logistics solutions that cover the entire supply chain—from origin to consumption—to meet the demands of both customers and corporations.

Operating on a national scale, it provides integrated services such as transportation, warehousing, material handling, and freight forwarding to clients in diverse industries, including automotive, engineering, construction, consumer durables, retail, and textiles.

Also Read | Hyundai IPO: Here’s how Paytm, LIC, and other big IPOs fared

Since its inception in 2015, the company has expanded its range of services, providing customized logistics solutions tailored to client needs. As of the latest update, it manages a fleet of over 80 commercial vehicles and supplements additional requirements by leasing vehicles on a per-trip basis.

The company’s fleet includes a variety of trucks that differ in design, size, and capacity. Container trucks are used for parcel transportation, while platform trucks are suited for transporting heavy-duty items like automotive parts and machinery.

Also Read | Can Hyundai’s IPO succeed in a slow auto market?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 01:28 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsPranik Logistics IPO allotment expected today: Step-by-step guide to check your allotment status online

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.70
01:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.6 (-1.64%)

Tata Power share price

462.75
01:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.09%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

166.80
01:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.4 (0.85%)

Federal Bank share price

197.05
01:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
0.05 (0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

1,007.70
01:17 PM | 15 OCT 2024
9.45 (0.95%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,865.20
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
9.2 (0.5%)

Infosys share price

1,960.00
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.3 (0.07%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,145.00
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-67.85 (-1.09%)
More from 52 Week High

Oil India share price

555.60
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-30.5 (-5.2%)

Godrej Industries share price

1,053.50
01:20 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-47.9 (-4.35%)

National Aluminium Company share price

218.55
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-7.95 (-3.51%)

Bajaj Auto share price

11,486.55
01:18 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-406.3 (-3.42%)
More from Top Losers

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

85.95
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
6.92 (8.76%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

889.00
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
63.45 (7.69%)

Five Star Business Finance share price

887.05
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
63.25 (7.68%)

Sunteck Realty share price

596.00
01:21 PM | 15 OCT 2024
41.9 (7.56%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.00-50.00
    Chennai
    77,631.00-50.00
    Delhi
    77,783.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.