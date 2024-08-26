Markets
Always be prepared for market drops of 10-15%: Prashant Khemka
Dipti Sharma 6 min read 26 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
SummaryFrom a bottom-up view, there are certain sectors where Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management, finds more opportunities. Currently, he sees more promising prospects in financials, healthcare, technology and industrials
Regardless of where the markets may stand at any point in time, one should always be prepared for drops of 10-15%, said Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management. It can happen at any time without warning, and that’s just the nature of the game, he added.
