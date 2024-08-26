Always be prepared for market drops of 10-15%: Prashant Khemka

Regardless of where the markets may stand at any point in time, one should always be prepared for drops of 10-15%, said Prashant Khemka, founder of WhiteOak Capital Management. It can happen at any time without warning, and that’s just the nature of the game, he added.

With equities at elevated levels, many market experts recommend diversifying into fixed income. However, Khemka highlighted that he has zero investments in fixed income, because he believes that “for anyone paying marginal tax rates, fixed income is a guaranteed real loss."

“I’ve chosen to remain fully invested in equities at all times—and this approach has worked well for me over the decades," he said.

What’s your reading of the market at this point in time? Do you see a correction looming?

First, predicting corrections is impossible. Second, regardless of where the markets may stand at any point in time, one should always be prepared for drops of 10-15%. It can happen at any time without warning, and that’s just the nature of the game. Such fluctuations are simply part of the journey, like turns in the road, and they’re not just difficult to foresee—they’re impossible to predict in equity markets.

What strategy should a savvy investor consider right now? With a variety of products available, including new debt funds promoting fixed income as a better option for diversification or stable returns, and the current popularity of arbitrage funds, what could be a wise approach given these options?

One should have a well-considered, consistent investment strategy for the long term. Every investor must choose what aligns with their own goals and risk appetite. Personally, setting aside my role as a fund manager, I’ve chosen to remain fully invested in equities at all times—and this approach has worked well for me over the decades.

However, each person’s risk tolerance is different, and they should adopt an approach that suits them best. In my view, it’s crucial not to tinker with such strategy too often, especially based on short-term market movements or predictions.

I have zero investments in fixed income and never have, because I believe that for anyone paying marginal tax rates, fixed income is a guaranteed real loss. In nominal terms, it may seem like a stable source of income that helps you sleep peacefully at night, but after factoring in inflation and taxes, it is actually a guaranteed loss in real terms. This isn’t unique to India—it’s true in almost every country, especially with low-risk government bonds or bank fixed deposits. While fixed income may still have a place in safety-oriented portfolios, it is important to remember that the “safety" comes at a cost—a guaranteed loss in real terms.

Have you noticed any interesting market trends that might have gone unnoticed? Is there anything you’ve identified that could be the next big opportunity in the markets?

There are always multiple trends unfolding in the real world, and the markets typically do a good job of recognizing them in stock prices. However, they sometimes overpay for certain themes, assuming they would play out stronger for longer, while underestimating others.

Globally, some powerful real-world trends are set to play out, such as the energy transition and accelerating technological advancements, including AI (artificial intelligence). Over the coming decades, these trends will likely impact every industry around the world, including in India. For example, the IT (information technology) services companies are poised to benefit as they help their clients to adapt to the evolving technologies to stay competitive. We believe investors are underestimating such benefits to the Indian IT sector.

Which sectors interest you the most at this point when it comes to Indian equities? Are there any sectors where you’d suggest reducing exposure or avoiding further accumulation? For example, in the energy transition space, power stocks, especially in transmission and distribution, have rallied significantly, driving valuations higher. Are you still optimistic about the power sector within Indian equities?

Regarding the trends I mentioned earlier, they reflect long-term real-world developments expected to unfold powerfully over the next couple of decades. However, markets can sometimes overextend these trends, extrapolating them too far and for too long.

In the context of Indian equities, we don’t have any strong sectoral preferences from a top-down perspective. But from a bottom-up view, there are certain sectors where we consistently find more opportunities. Currently, we see more promising prospects in financials, healthcare, technology and industrials. But rather than painting with a broad brush across these sectors, it is certain subsegments and individual companies within them that find favour with our team. For instance, within industrials, on one hand we have several investments in the electrical goods segment, but on the other hand, most stocks in defence and railways seem to be pricing in excessive optimism. Many of these names could end up disappointing investors over time.

Why? Is that because the growth potential is already priced in?

Yes, some current stock prices are extrapolating cyclical trends as secular, factoring in future expectations that may prove to be unrealistic.

In sectors like financials, consumption or healthcare, do you think valuations are reasonable for investment, or do you believe there are specific pockets within these areas that are worth investing in?

We don’t view entire sectors as attractively valued from a top-down perspective. But yes, within these sectors, we find several companies that offer attractive potential for outsized returns.

How significant are state elections, such as those in Maharashtra, for the Indian markets? Considering Maharashtra’s role as one of the largest contributors to gross domestic product, how do these elections impact the markets?

The most critical elections for the markets are the central elections, which have recently resulted in a stable five-year government. State elections are primarily significant as indicators of potential outcomes in future central elections. However, since the next central elections are five years away, the immediate impact of these state elections is limited.

What about US elections?

Generally, US elections have limited relevance for the US markets themselves, leave alone the Indian markets. Having said that, (Republican candidate Donald) Trump is often seen as pro-business, which might lead to a positive sentiment and potential gains for the US markets if he wins. Conversely, a Democratic victory would likely mean continuity, which isn’t necessarily bad for the markets either. Neither outcome is expected to significantly alter the Federal Reserve's trajectory.

If a Trump win were to lead to a more confrontational approach on trade with China, it could further help accelerate the China+1 phenomenon that actually truly began with Trump’s electoral campaign for 2016 elections. From that limited perspective, it could prove more positive for attracting investments into India.

What is your assessment of the recent earnings season?

Q1FY25 results were mixed, which is typical. Some sectors performed stronger than expected, while others were a bit weaker. Overall, reported earnings align with expectations for mid-teens growth next year.

For instance, the IT sector saw weaker earnings, but the commentary is positive for the first time in several quarters. In the banking sector, there are some issues like deposit growth and credit quality concerns, but these are temporary hiccups rather than structural problems. Overall, they don’t derail the potential for wealth creation in the financial sector.

What’s your take on the healthcare and industrial sectors, especially with the focus on capital expenditure and government infrastructure spending? Have companies met earnings expectations, and is there still potential for growth in these sectors?

Healthcare earnings were fine—business as usual. In sectors like industrials, there’s significant volatility from quarter to quarter, which doesn’t necessarily affect the long-term trajectory. Election periods often slow down activity, which can unpredictably impact different companies in ways that are hard to measure. Therefore, this quarter’s performance should be evaluated with these potential impacts in mind and not be seen as indicative of a trend change.